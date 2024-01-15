Sri Lankan Ambassador to Kuwait Kandipan Bhalla praised the Kuwaiti-Sri Lankan relations that began 53 years ago, describing such relationship as “exceptional and historic,” reports Al-Anba daily. In a special statement to the daily, Bhalla asserted that the bilateral relations between the two countries have developed significantly at all levels and in various areas of cooperation. He added the mutual visits between the two countries reflect the depth of bilateral relations with Kuwait, explaining that they have distinguished cooperation with Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.



He cited the meeting of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al- Abdullah with his Sri Lankan counterpart in New York, during which they discussed ways to support and strengthen bilateral relations. He revealed the number of Sri Lankans in the country has reached about 100,000; including professionals, skilled and semi-skilled workers, as well as domestic workers who constitute the largest percentage. He affirmed that his country continues to send its workers to Kuwait, indicating the two countries are fully

