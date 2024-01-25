Kuwait's new government will be taking the oath of office during a special session of parliament on Monday, while His Highness the Prime Minister will be also taking his oath as deputy Amir, chief lawmaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun said on Wednesday, citing the move as per constitutional procedures.

The measure comes at the "behest" of Kuwait's newly-formed government and as per an invitation by the country's top lawmaker, in line with constitutional procedures, which state that a session of parliament can be held ahead of schedule when deemed necessary.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Amiri decree stated that His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah would serve as Deputy Amir in the absence of His Highness the Amir until a crown prince is inevitably named.

Article 63 of the constitution states that the Amir's Deputy shall, at a special sitting of the National Assembly, take the oath mentioned in Article 60 of the constitution with the following phrase added thereto: "and be loyal to the Amir." The oath in Article 60 reads the following: "I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country." In case the National Assembly is not in session, the oath shall be taken before the Amir.

