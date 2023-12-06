Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), in coordination with Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), intends to build 181 gas stations by 2040, reports Al-Anba daily. This move is aimed at providing retail gas stations to meet local needs, such that a total of 181 fuel-filling stations will be built by 2040 divided into nine groups. The plan is to construct 100 stations by 2028 divided into five groups.



The new fuel filling stations will utilize advanced technology to produce electrical energy through alternative and renewable energy sources. A total of 18 retail/fuel filling stations were operated within the first group, so the number of filling stations has so far reached 66 stations — 61 are permanent and five are mobile. According to data obtained by the daily, the number of gas stations currently stands at 66, which will reach 148 by 2028 and 229 by 2040.



In the private sector, Al-Soor Fuel Company currently owns 42 stations, while Al-Oula Local Fuel Marketing Company owns 43 stations. Regarding the quantities of products sold in the local market, the data revealed that local market sales for fiscal year 2022/2023 increased to 4.89 billion liters of gasoline compared to 4.46 billion liters in fiscal 2021/2022. The kerosene sales in fiscal 2022/2023 reached about 172 million liters, compared to 177 million liters in fiscal 2021/2022; while gas oil sales reached 2.55 billion liters in fiscal 2022/2023, compared to two billion liters in 2021/2022. The data also showed details of the sales of three types of automobile fuel in fiscal 2022/2023 when total sales increased by 10 percent or around 4.891 million liters compared to the previous fiscal year. The breakdown of sales are as follows: 1.8 billion liters of special gasoline, three billion liters of premium gasoline and 40 million liters of ultra gasoline.

