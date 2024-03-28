The Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait Malik Farouk says his country had last year celebrated with Kuwait the 60th anniversary of their distinguished diplomatic relations and excellent fraternal relations, during which a common slogan was launched, and various activities, including the exchange of cultural groups, trade delegations, and joint sports competitions, were held. He highlighted this in a speech he delivered during the celebration of the National Day of Pakistan, which corresponds to March 23, held the day before yesterday in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Ateeqi, and the Commander of the Land Force in the Ministry of Defense Khalid Zayed Ambassador Farouk said, “That year culminated in the visit of our Prime Minister to Kuwait, and the signing of several memorandums of understanding related to investments.” He said, “The two countries enjoy deep and fraternal relations that extend for centuries, as our contacts between our people and our trade ties are ancient. We have stood by each other in moments of victory, and in the hours of need. “The two countries have a convergence of views on regional and international issues, and cooperate in various international forums, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. “The Defense Cooperation Agreement and the Health Cooperation Agreement Protocol between the two countries are excellent landmarks.

Our bilateral trade is on the rise, and we look forward to further expanding trade ties. We are also keen to contribute to the food security requirements in Kuwait. “We have strong Kuwaiti investments in Pakistan, through the Kuwait Investment Authority and the Kuwait Oil Company. Our investment potential is huge, and Kuwait is welcome to benefit from this tremendous growth boom.

“The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was established to facilitate foreign investors, especially from the Gulf countries. The council is chaired by our Prime Minister and is dedicated to resolving investor issues and complaints promptly and transparently. “Pakistan attracts thousands of tourists from Kuwait who not only enjoy the country’s natural beauty, but also its unique culture, cuisine, hospitality and archaeological sites.”



Ambassador Farouk expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabah, as well as the government and people of Kuwait, for being excellent hosts to the Pakistani diplomatic mission and the Pakistani community alike. He added, “We join Kuwait, the Gulf states and the broader international community in calling for an urgent end to the continued suffering of defenseless civilians in Palestine.” Meanwhile, the Commander of the Land Forces at the Ministry of Defense Khaled Zayed, in a speech during his participation in the Pakistani Embassy’s celebration of its National Day, revealed the conclusion of a number of agreements between the two countries in the future, and highlighted the existing agreements.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

