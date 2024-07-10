Kuwait oil price edges down to $87.53 pb

KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil inched down by 55 cents to settle at USD 87.53 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 88.08 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

In global markets, futures of the Brent crude oil moved down by USD 1.09 to reach USD 84.66 pb, while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 92 cents, settling at 81.41 a barrel. (end) km.rk

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).