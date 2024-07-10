Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Kuwait oil price edges d...
OIL

Kuwait oil price edges down to $87.53 pb

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

In global markets, futures of the Brent crude oil moved down by $1.09 pb

Staff Writer, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)
July 10, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
KUWAITOIL
PHOTO
KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil inched down by 55 cents to settle at USD 87.53 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 88.08 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
In global markets, futures of the Brent crude oil moved down by USD 1.09 to reach USD 84.66 pb, while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 92 cents, settling at 81.41 a barrel. (end) km.rk
All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

DIPLOMACY

Kuwait affirms commitment to strengthening cooperation with NATO

Kuwait affirms commitment to strengthening cooperation with NATO
Kuwait affirms commitment to strengthening cooperation with NATO
TRAVEL

MoI announces new services at Qatar Visa Centres

MoI announces new services at Qatar Visa Centres
MoI announces new services at Qatar Visa Centres
INVESTMENT

Saudi Arabia tops MENA's VC funding in H1-24 – Report

Saudi Arabia tops MENA's VC funding in H1-24 – Report
Saudi Arabia tops MENA's VC funding in H1-24 – Report
WEATHER

High humidity prevails in Qatar

High humidity prevails in Qatar
High humidity prevails in Qatar
TRADE

Qatar Energy at forefront of rising LNG vessel capacities globally: International Gas Union

Qatar Energy at forefront of rising LNG vessel capacities globally: International Gas Union
Qatar Energy at forefront of rising LNG vessel capacities globally: International Gas Union
EQUITIES

Qatar Stock Exchange edges up; insurance, realty and transport counters see excess demand

Qatar Stock Exchange edges up; insurance, realty and transport counters see excess demand
Qatar Stock Exchange edges up; insurance, realty and transport counters see excess demand
TELECOM

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison looks to grow home broadband subscribers to 2mln by 2028

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison looks to grow home broadband subscribers to 2mln by 2028
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison looks to grow home broadband subscribers to 2mln by 2028
EDUCATION

Al-Attiyah Foundation, University of Doha for Science and Technology partner to develop future energy and sustainability leaders

Al-Attiyah Foundation, University of Doha for Science and Technology partner to develop future energy and sustainability leaders
Al-Attiyah Foundation, University of Doha for Science and Technology partner to develop future energy and sustainability leaders

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

More mandatory convertible bond issuances likely if interest rates stay high

2.

Investments in MENA start-ups fell 46% to $882mln in H1 2024

3.

UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment

4.

State-owned oil and gas firm SNOC breaks ground on Sharjah's largest solar power plant

5.

Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund considers sale of stake in Turkcell

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Kuwait oil price down $1.44 to $88.08pb

2

Kuwait Oil Company ‘plans’ to align with national oil strategy

3

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to boost foreign investments in 2025

4

Kuwait’s economic indicators surge in oil and stock markets

5

Kuwait oil price up to $88.67 pb

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

FINANCIAL SERVICES

VIDEO: Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2

VIDEO: Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2
VIDEO: Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENERGY

Shell, BP, Total, Mitsui take stakes in UAE ADNOC's LNG project

Shell, BP, Total, Mitsui take stakes in UAE ADNOC's LNG project
Shell, BP, Total, Mitsui take stakes in UAE ADNOC's LNG project
BONDS

UAE's Sharjah begins EUR500mln sustainable bond sales

EQUITIES

Saudi Re concludes sale of stake in Probitas for $157mln

FINANCIAL SERVICES

VIDEO: Overview of MENA bank earnings in Q2

LATEST NEWS
1

Stocks advance after Powell rekindles rate cut hopes

2

US stocks open higher, adding to records

3

UAE: World’s largest logistics hub to boost trade in foodstuffs, fruits and vegetables

4

US tightens steel, aluminum import rules to curb China tariff evasion

5

EGX OKs listing Rameda’s capital increase

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds