The price of Kuwait oil went dropped by US$4.38 to settle at US$92.46 per barrel as opposed to US$96.84 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.

The Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate, globally, fell by $2.09 and $2.06 respectively with each settling at $84.06 pb and $76.71 pb, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.