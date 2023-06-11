PHOTO
CAIRO - Kuwait Oil Co has launched a strategic gas line from northern Kuwait to Mina Al-Ahmadi Port, its parent Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said on Twitter on Sunday.
(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by William Mallard)
Kuwait Oil Co has launched a strategic gas line from northern Kuwait to Mina Al-Ahmadi Port
PHOTO
CAIRO - Kuwait Oil Co has launched a strategic gas line from northern Kuwait to Mina Al-Ahmadi Port, its parent Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said on Twitter on Sunday.
(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by William Mallard)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.