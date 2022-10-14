Kuwait - Surveillance cameras linked with the Operations Unit at the Ministry of Interior have been installed to monitor the security situation in different parts of the country round the clock, reports Al-Rai daily quoting reliable sources.

Sources revealed the cooperative societies, in coordination with the ministry, implemented the project in four areas — Dahiyat Abdullah Al-Salem, Shamiya, Yarmouk and the parking area of Qadisiyah Cooperative Society.

Sources said the solar-powered cameras were installed in these areas, which are considered ‘ideal’, with the support of cooperative societies as part of their societal role in serving the people and without any cost on the part of the ministry.

Sources are hoping for the installation of such cameras in all areas due to their importance in uncovering violations and maintaining security; such that the entry and exit of vehicles are monitored round the clock. They added this will contribute to reducing crimes including theft, armed robbery and encroachment on private or public property

