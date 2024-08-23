KUWAIT-- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health has signed 145 contracts worth KD 107 million (around USD 350 million) as part of ongoing endeavors to launch new hospitals and clincs in a bid to promote the country's medicine security.

The Ministry's Assistant Undersecretary for Medicine and Medical Preparations Khaled Al-Yaseen said in a press statement that the ministry had concluded 106 medicine contracts, 30 medical supply contracts and nine lab equipment contracts.

The move came after all required legal and regulatory approvals were obtained, the official underlined, terming the process as part of the ministry's strategy to boost the country's strategic medicine and lab stock and to provide high-quality and efficient health services.

He stressed the ministry's commitment to achieving medicine self-sufficiency and offering the best medical solutions to the Kuwaiti society in line with relevant international standards.

