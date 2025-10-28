KUWAIT CITY - The Municipal Council, chaired by Abdullah Al-Mahri, on Monday approved the final draft of amendments to the requirements and specifications for hotel buildings across Kuwait.

The council said the amendments set minimum investment plot sizes at 750 square meters and 500 square meters for commercial plots inside Kuwait City, while plots outside Kuwait City must be at least 1,000 square meters, with commercial plots no less than 750 square meters.

Under the new rules, hotels can request the Kuwait Municipality to convert up to 25 percent of unused public hotel services into hotel units and health facilities.

The council also approved the cancellation of the site allocated to the Public Authority for the Care of the Holy Quran and Sunnah and their Sciences in the Subhan area and requested the General Fire Force to allocate the site for its use.

Additionally, the council approved requests from the Kuwait National Petroleum Company to allocate alternative sites for former fuel filling stations.

This includes replacing station 6, currently site 155 north of Al Wafra Agricultural Park near the entertainment park, and station 1, currently site 153 on Abdullah Port Al Wafra Road (Arifjan).

