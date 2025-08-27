Kuwait - Safir Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a brand-new five-star property in Kuwait, in partnership with B&B Hotels Management - Al Youssifi Kuwait.

This prestigious hotel, named Safir Seaview, is located in Sabah Al Salem, at the prime intersection between 30 Road, 6th Ring Road, and Al Taawwon Road.

The hotel promises an exceptional hospitality experience, offering beautiful unobstructed sea views from every room, easy access to main city points, modern restaurants and lounges, a grand ballroom, and contemporary meeting facilities, said Safir.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ghazi Al Osaimi, Chairman of Safir Hotels & Resorts; Abdulaziz Al Failakawi, CEO of Safir Hotels & Resorts; Adel Al Youssifi from B&B Al Youssifi Co, along with executive management representatives from both companies.

Al Osaimi stated: “We are honoured and excited to collaborate with B&B Al Youssifi Co on this outstanding project. The launch of Safir Seaview marks another significant milestone in our strategic vision for expansion and highlights our commitment to delivering unparalleled Arabian hospitality.”

Al Failakawi added: “Safir Seaview exemplifies our dedication to providing modern luxury combined with genuine local hospitality. We are confident that this new landmark will significantly enrich Kuwait’s hospitality landscape.”

Al Youssifi expressed his confidence in the partnership and said: “Choosing Safir Hotels & Resorts was natural for us given their legacy and renowned standards of excellence. We trust Safir's proven track record of delivering authentic Arabian hospitality, ensuring this project’s successful realization.”

The hotel is expected to welcome guests in the second half of 2026, adding a distinctive touch to Kuwait's hospitality offerings.

