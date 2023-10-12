The Kuwaiti Government announced on Thursday halting all celebrations and concerts in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people and the blessed martyrs.

The Government Communication Center said on its X website that the decision came to affirm the State of Kuwait permanent stand in support of the Palestinian cause.

It is intended to demonstrate solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people who are subject to one of the ugliest Israeli aggression.

