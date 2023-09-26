The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has successfully exported the advanced diesel, over 100,000 tons, equivalent to 780,000 barrels, of low-sulfur diesel developed to meet the latest international environmental standards and specifications to European markets, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The transportation was facilitated by the tanker named “Stay Sunset,” in collaboration between the Al-Zour Refinery Directorate and the Global Marketing Sector at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

According to Abdullah Al-Ajmi, the official spokesperson of the company, this shipment marks a historic milestone for Kuwait, being the largest export to Europe.

This accomplishment signifies significant progress in providing global markets with superior petroleum products, solidifying its position as a prominent and reliable energy supplier on a global scale. This achievement propels the company towards exploring new opportunities in its journey as a major player in global energy markets, further enhancing its future standing and leadership among its industry peers.

Al-Ajmi highlighted the shipment left Kuwait on September 22, 2023. He elaborated that this significant accomplishment was realized after overcoming numerous obstacles and operational challenges. Al-Ajmi commended the dedication and hard work of the teams at Al-Zour Refinery in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the project units.

In addition, he stated, “The export of this high-quality diesel shipment, adhering to the latest international specifications and standards, represents a remarkable leap in the history of Al-Zour Refinery. It is an unparalleled achievement attained amidst challenging operational circumstances and within a remarkably short period, underscoring the tremendous efforts invested by all Al-Zour Refinery employees.

These efforts are in alignment with the strategic plans of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, aiming to sustain its eminent leadership position in the global energy markets.”

