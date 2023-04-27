Kuwait has regressed in the ranking of the richest countries in the world in terms of per capita GDP in terms of purchasing power, as it ranked 36th in the world out of 193 countries, compared to 31st in last year’s ranking.

Oman ranked sixth and last in the Gulf, according to the Global Finance report, says Al-Qabas daily. According to the April World Economic Outlook report issued by the International Monetary Fund, the parity of per capita GDP with purchasing power in Kuwait rose from $51,000 last year to $53,000 in the new classification.

