KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Armed Forces said they intercepted and dealt with 13 hostile drones over the past 24 hours, as part of ongoing efforts to secure the country’s airspace.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense spokesperson, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, authorities confirmed that the incident resulted in a strike on a service building at a power station and water desalination plant. The attack led to the death of one worker and caused significant material damage to the facility.

The Armed Forces emphasized that they remain on high alert, continuing to carry out their duties with vigilance and efficiency, while prioritizing the safety of citizens and residents and the protection of national infrastructure.

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