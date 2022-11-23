KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies announced the withdrawal of cosmetics and personal care products that contain butylphenyl methylpropional, also known as lilial, of all kinds and its derivatives, which are classified as carcinogens by the European Chemicals Agency.

In a press statement Wednesday, Head of the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies Ali Al-Fahad said that the decision came under the directives of Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and State Minister for Women and Childhood Affairs May Al-Baghly.

The union prepared an organized work plan for inspection visits in associations to ensure that the markets follow up on the decision comprehensively according to a clear timetable, while clarifying the danger of this substance to the health and safety of consumers and warn against its circulation, he added.

These inspection visits come within the control efforts implemented by the union to reach a safe consumer market for all and to ensure that suppliers comply with consumer protection laws and regulations, he explained.

Yesterday, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Mazen Al-Nahedh issued a ministerial decision banning the import, sale and purchase of all types of cosmetics containing lilial.

