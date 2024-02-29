According to security sources, the General Department of Criminal Investigations has issued strict instructions to follow up and monitor any illegal actions related to the upcoming parliamentary elections that is scheduled to be held on April 4. They said the instructions stressed the need to take strict legal measures against any illegal actions related to the elections such as holding by-elections and vote-buying operations.



The sources confirmed the presence of specialized security teams to deter such actions and eliminate them during these elections as well as refer any violators to the Public Prosecution. They explained that the Ministry of Interior, during the parliamentary elections last year, was able to thwart the process of holding by-elections in the Second Constituency. Two years ago, the ministry thwarted the by-elections held in the fifth and fourth constituencies. Those accused of organizing these by-elections were sentenced to two years in prison. Candidates and their electoral keys in the fifth and second constituencies were also sentenced to two years in prison on issues related to vote-buying.



The Election Affairs General Department at the Ministry of Interior has started preparations for the registration of candidates for the 2024 parliamentary election, which will commence on Monday as per the relevant decreee. Meanwhile, former MP Osama Al- Shaheen disclosed that he will not stand for the upcoming election due to personal commitments. Al-Shaheen won in five consecutive parliamentary elections.



Former Minister of Interior Anas Al-Saleh has announced that he will run for the upcoming election in the Second Constituency. Former MP Badr Al-Dahoum confirmed he will run for the election in the Fifth Constituency Constitutional expert Professor Fawaz Al- Jade’e also unveiled his plan to stand for the election. On the other hand, sources said former MP and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al- Ghanim intends to vie for speaker’s seat in case he wins in the upcoming election. On the participation of women, sources disclosed that former Fourth Constituency candidate Modhi Al- Mutairi will contest the election. Al- Mutairi contested the election for the first time in 2022, during which she ranked 17th with 3,041 votes.

