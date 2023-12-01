The Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, Marzouq Al-Otaibi, welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of India, Dr. Adarsh Swaika, and his accompanying delegation. Al-Otaibi commended the enduring and esteemed relations between the two nations, emphasizing his commitment to sustaining this positive relationship. The meeting delved into collaborative strategies regarding the recruitment and employment of Indian workers in Kuwait.

Al-Otaibi conveyed to the Indian delegation that Kuwait’s labor market attracts workers with specialized skills that align with its needs. He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the recruitment of skilled workers, aiming to benefit Kuwait’s development and economic interests, as well as the well-being of the workers and their home countries. The discussions also touched upon issues concerning Indian workers, with concerted efforts made to address challenges in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Al-Otaibi underscored the pivotal role of the Authority in providing legal protection and ensuring conducive work environments that safeguard the rights of all workers, including those from India.

Dr. Adarsh Swaika expressed gratitude to Kuwait and specifically to the Public Authority for Manpower for their dedicated efforts in handling Indian workforce matters. He reiterated the continuous commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries for the mutual benefit of all parties involved. The meeting was attended by Acting Deputy Director General for Workforce Protection, Dr. Fahd Al-Murad.

