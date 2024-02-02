Kuwaiti Ambassador to Spain, Khalifa Al-Kharafi, praised the "special and deep-rooted" bilateral ties with the Kingdom, especially in investment and academia.

His statement to KUNA came Thursday after his attendance to the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception, hosted by King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Mourning the loss of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Ambassador Al-Kharafi said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is "the best successor to the best predecessor." Additionally, Al-Kharafi expressed deep sorrow for the events taking place in the Gaza Strip, hoping for a solution to the crisis, which caused a great number of casualties.

Moreover, Al-Kharafi voiced gratitude to the King during a side conversation for attending funeral of the late Amir.

Historical bilateral relations and Kuwait's desire to deepen and strengthen them in different fields were discussed during the exchange, noted the ambassador.

Furthermore, Spain's significant role in urging the European Union to reject the Israeli occupation of Gaza was highlighted.

The King of Spain delivered a speech at the Reception held yesterday, beginning with a reflection on the tragedies unfolding in Gaza, which have deeply touched the conscience of humanity. In addition to calling for facilitating humanitarian aid access to Gaza, as well as an immediate and permanent ceasefire, King Felipe said the world is going through a stressful time for the past two years, with the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian war since 2022 and spread of terrorism in all its forms. (end) hnd.za

