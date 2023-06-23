Kuwait Airways announced signing an agreement with Rolls–Royce to enhance engine maintenance and to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency of the Trent 7000 engines powering KAC’s fleet of A330neos.

The service agreement will use advanced technology to monitor the health and performance of engines in real-time, which will allow Kuwait Airways to effectively have proactive maintenance and minimize flight disruptions. This partnership will also provide timely access to genuine parts and expert repair services, minimizing the impact of unscheduled maintenance events.

During the signing ceremony, the Chairman of Kuwait Airways, Captain Ali Al-Dukhan, said, “We are glad to be signing the Rolls-Royce TotalCare service agreement which will help us reach our strategic objectives of optimizing our engine operations, increase our fuel efficiencies, and enhancing the maintenance planning across our fleet. This will not only lead to lowering our costs and increasing our productivity but will also have a positive effect on our passengers as we will be able to better predict and prevent disruptions to our operations.”

Al-Dukhan added, “This partnership will give us the opportunity to access Rolls-Royce TotalCare services so we may promptly attend to our needs. By signing the Rolls-Royce TotalCare agreement, we can focus our internal resources and expertise on our core operations, such as flight operations and passenger services. This allows us to allocate our resources efficiently and concentrate on providing superior travel experience for our passengers.”

Rob Watson, President Civil Aerospace from Rolls-Royce added, “We have a long-standing relationship with Kuwait Airways supporting their Trent 700 powered A330 fleet. Today takes that relationship one step further as we sign this new agreement for our TotalCare services package for their new fleet of Trent 7000 powered A330neos. We look forward to supporting Kuwait Airways in their continued expansion and in the delivery of their world-class passenger experience by providing them with predictability and certainty across their operation.”

It is worth noting that the official contract will be signed based on the agreement once all administrative processes are completed in line with Kuwait Airways regulations. The Trent 7000 is the latest addition to the Rolls-Royce Trent family of engines and exclusively powers the Airbus A330neo.After entering into service in early 2019, the Trent 7000 has flown more than one million hours, delivering exceptional reliability, sustainable performance, and proven versatility. Incorporating the latest generation technology, the Trent 7000 enables 14% better aircraft fuel burn per seat (compared to the A330/Trent 700) and is already capable of flying on blends of up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

