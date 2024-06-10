Makkah — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a directive to host 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims from the families of martyrs and injured exclusively from the Gaza Strip.



This royal gesture, titled “An initiative to host pilgrims from the families of martyrs and injured from the people of the Gaza Strip” is to enable them to perform Hajj rituals in an exceptional manner, bringing the total number of guests of the King from the State of Palestine to 2,000 pilgrims this year.



The hosting is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance. On this occasion, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and General Supervisor of the Program Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh extended his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for this generous royal gesture, saying that this embodies their constant keenness on the care of Islam and Muslims from all over the world.



Minister Al-Sheikh stressed that this exceptional hosting is a balm and alleviation of what the Palestinian people are suffering from in the Gaza Strip, and this humanitarian gesture is not strange for the Kingdom to stand side by side with the Palestinian people since the era of Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdul Aziz all the way to the prosperous era of King Salman and the Crown Prince in serving the Islamic Ummah in general and the Palestinian people in particular. “This humanitarian gesture from the Saudi leadership that enables the families of the martyrs and injured from the people of Gaza to perform the Hajj ritual, is an extension of the Kingdom’s endeavors and its constant keenness to supporting brothers in Palestine,” he said.



Al-Sheikh pointed out that the ministry, since the issuance of the royal order, has made preparations to receive the families of the martyrs and the injured from Palestine as the guests of the King and has prepared a plan for that through a number of committees whose mission is to take care of the guests, and enable them to perform the Hajj rituals in ease and comfort.

