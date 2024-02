Jordan's King Abdullah said on Tuesday that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be doubled to prevent a deterioration in a hunger crisis affecting over 2 million people.

In remarks reported on state media, the monarch was quoted as telling visting USAID chief Samantha Power the international community had to put more pressure on Israel to ease restrictions on the flow of food into the territory.

