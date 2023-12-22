AMMAN — Minister of Government Communications and Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin said on Thursday that Jordan is leading an international effort to maintain the flow of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip.

He added that the Kingdom has successfully established a new path for transporting humanitarian aid directly into Gaza via the King Hussein Bridge, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mubaidin noted that the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and the World Food Programme dispatched on Wednesday a 46-truck convoy loaded with 750 tonnes of basic food aid to Gaza.

The minister stressed that this initiative is a “significant triumph” for the Jordanian diplomacy in ensuring sustainable support for Gaza, and noted that this new path through the Karam Abu Salim crossing is “the most direct and efficient”, mainly in light of the congestion and difficulties experienced at the Rafah crossing due to Israel’s restrictive measures.

He also highlighted the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah since the outbreak the war, pointing out that during His Majesty’s visits to Arab and Western countries, he has consistently emphasised the need of sending humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza.

He underlined the role of Jordanians and the private sector in supporting Gaza through donations to JHCO, Petra reported.

He stressed that the establishment of the special Jordanian field hospital/2 in southern Gaza represents the Kingdom’s continued support for Palestinians in Gaza, aiming to provide all forms of assistance and alleviate their suffering amidst the difficult conditions under the ongoing Israeli aggression on the besieged strip.

He also referred to the sixth airdrop of medical aid and treatment supplies to the special Jordanian field hospital/2, carried out by a Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, adding that the aid was packed in special boxes to preserve the safety of medical materials, aiming to ensure the continuous operation of the hospital and its ability to provide health and medical services to the people of Gaza.

