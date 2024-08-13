MUSCAT: Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS), the largest steel producer in Oman and a leading force in the GCC market, has unveiled yesterday, three cutting-edge steel products at the Panthers' Meet in Muscat. The event was a showcase of JSIS's unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, attended by senior dignitaries and officials from both the public and private sectors.

JSIS announced the launch of three innovative products: Grade 600 rebars, which set a new industry standard for durability and strength, highlighting JSIS's engineering excellence and dedication to delivering top-quality products; 50 mm diameter rebars, tailored for heavy structures and high-rise buildings, addressing the stringent demands of modern construction with exceptional stability and endurance; and rebars in coil form, which introduce unprecedented flexibility, overcoming the limitations of traditional rebar lengths and reducing wastage through customization to specific project needs.

"Our products are not just steel; they represent our dedication to quality and precision. These new additions further reinforce our position as leaders in the steel industry and reflect our commitment to innovation," stated Harssha Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of JSIS.

In addition to product innovation, JSIS remains resolute in its pledge to sustainability, aligning with Oman Vision 2040. The company has set a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, embodying its commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

"JS600 and 50 mm rebars are tailor made for large public and private projects which intend to be sustainable, given their lower carbon footprint and potential to reduce steel costs while increasing floor space for large projects," added the CEO.

"Our focus extends beyond business success; we are deeply committed to sustainability and the communities we serve. By striving to be a good corporate citizen, we aim to contribute positively to a greener, more sustainable future."

Huseyin Ladin, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer and Executive Board Member of CARES, delivered a presentation titled "Unlocking True Credibility Through 3rd Party Validation," highlighting the process of steel product assurance. CARES is a leading certification body specialising in auditing and certifying mills and steel products.

“Our state-of-the-art facilities stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the steel industry," stated Shetty. "The advanced processes we employ in making our steel set us apart from the rest, ensuring that our rebars are second to none in the market," he added.

The gathering also featured renowned Omani footballer and JSIS brand ambassador Ali al Habsi, symbolising the values of youth, health, and success that JSIS embodies.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).