PHOTO
The Israeli military said that "two armed" drones entered from Lebanon and exploded near a town in northern Israel on Tuesday.
"The incident is under review," the military said in a statement.
"The incident is under review," the military said in a statement
PHOTO
The Israeli military said that "two armed" drones entered from Lebanon and exploded near a town in northern Israel on Tuesday.
"The incident is under review," the military said in a statement.
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024