JERUSALEM - Israel has signed a deal to sell the David's Sling anti-missile system to Finland in a deal worth 317 million euros ($339 million), the Israeli defense ministry said on Sunday.

The David's Sling system is jointly developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization within the ministry, the United States Missile Defense Agency, and primary contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The system intercepts ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and drones.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)