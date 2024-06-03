An Israeli government spokesperson quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden, in advancing a plan to wind down the Gaza war, had published only some of the details.

"The war will be stopped for the purpose of returning hostages and then we will proceed with other discussions," spokesperson David Mencer quoted Netanyahu as saying, in what appeared a reiteration of Israel's refusal to call off the offensive against Hamas entirely before the group is destroyed.

(Writing by Dan Williams)