Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani met in Baghdad with a group of Turkish businessmen, heads, and representatives of 17 firms operating actively in a variety of fields and sectors.



Al Sudani highlighted that the trade volume between Iraq and Turkiye exceeded USD 20 billion, stressing that Iraq will move forward to advance the development road, which could potentially offer opportunities that foster Iraq-Turkiye partnership, as well as partnerships with the region's other nations.



In addition, he discussed with them avenues for promoting understanding and cooperation in the water sector as part of the agreement for cooperation in the water dossier that entered into force in September 2024, after signing it with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The Iraqi government is committed to maintaining constant communication with Turkish firms, given the special relationship between the two nations, which has been thriving over the past two years, Al Sudani underlined.



He asserted that the gateway of economy, investment, and business is one of the most consequential pillars of partnership and relationship, as well as of forging close trade and economic bonds between the two countries.



For his part, Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Anil Bora Inan, evinced that the Turkiye-Iraq relationship isn't confined to the political aspect but goes beyond to encompass economic and investment cooperation to accomplish projects in Iraq.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

