ANKARA - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will pay an official visit to Ankara on Wednesday to discuss the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran will also hold talks on bilateral ties and other regional issues, the ministry said in a statement.

