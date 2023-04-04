Riyadh: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is planning to visit Saudi Arabia, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber announced on Monday.

Speaking to the state-run Mehr News Agency, he said that the basic strategy of the Iranian Presidency is to improve relations with the countries in the region. His revelation comes after the third phone call between the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers, during which they discussed the next step in light of the agreement reached on March 10 to resume diplomatic relations within two months.

“What is happening in terms of rapprochement in relations is not a mere coincidence, but rather it was planned, and it should have happened at the right time, and this is what is happening now. Part of our main strategy is to establish excellent relations with neighboring countries, and we will follow up on this issue,” he said.

In response to a question about the Iranian president receiving an invitation to visit Riyadh, he said: “This invitation was answered positively, and, God willing, good things will happen.”

There was no official comment from Riyadh so far regarding the Iranian reports about Raisi’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh and Tehran last month announced the resumption of diplomatic relations, in a move that was widely welcomed at the regional and international levels.

On Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir Abdullahian during which they discussed the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement, in addition to many issues of mutual concern.

Abdullahian announced on Saturday that he would hold a phone call with his Saudi counterpart within 48 hours to set a date for their meeting.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).