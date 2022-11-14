TEHRAN - Iran said Monday it had provided evidence to countries whose nationals it claims participated in unrest that has rocked the country in recent weeks.

"Regarding foreign nationals detained in Iran in connection with riots, information, evidence and explanations have been provided to the countries concerned," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters.

At the beginning of October Iranian authorities announced the arrest of nine foreign nationals who it claims were connected to the wave of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Those arrested include citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland.

Amini, 22, died three days after her arrest by the country's morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women.

Kanani said "legal measures" had been employed for countries and foreign nationals linked with the protests, adding that they had "caused damage" to Iran.

In cases where the foreign ministry complained directly to concerned countries, he said, ambassadors were summoned, provided evidence and requested to provide a diplomatic response.Several ambassadors have also been served notes of protest by Tehran.

