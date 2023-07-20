DOHA: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) entered into a strategic partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to further develop investment and trade between the two countries, in the presence of Prime Minister of Japan HE Fumio Kishida and Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the CEO of IPA Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Al Waleed Al Thani and the Chairman and CEO of JETRO Norihiko Ishiguro.

By collaborating with JETRO, a leading agency dedicated to facilitating trade and investment, IPA Qatar aims to strengthen bilateral economic relations and attract Japanese companies to explore business opportunities in Qatar. The partnership between IPA Qatar and JETRO will facilitate knowledge exchange, support market entry and streamline investment processes for businesses seeking to expand their presence in Qatar.

CEO of IPA Qatar, said: "This MoU marks a significant milestone in enhancing economic ties between Qatar and Japan. Our partnership with JETRO is instrumental in driving economic growth, promoting sustainable economic development in Qatar and further enhancing the business environment for Japanese businesses. We look forward to visiting Japan later this year to further build upon this partnership and engage in productive discussions with industry and government leaders."

Chairman and CEO of JETRO Norihiko Ishiguro, said: "Qatar and Japan share a long history of cooperation and mutual respect, and this partnership will further enhance our shared values and aspirations to develop and sustain economic synergies in the region. Together, we aim to leverage our respective strengths and expertise to drive innovation, trade and investment opportunities that will benefit our businesses and contribute to the economic progress of both nations."

IPA Qatar is committed to positioning Qatar as a preferred investment destination and fostering fruitful partnerships that drive sustainable economic development. In 2022, the bilateral trade volume between Japan and Qatar reached QR48bn, highlighting the strong economic partnership between the two nations. By focusing on areas of mutual interest and expertise such as healthcare, agriculture and ICT (Information and Communication Technology), Japan and Qatar have leveraged their respective strengths to promote knowledge sharing, technological advancements and innovative solutions.

Through alliances with influential stakeholders such as JETRO, IPA Qatar aims to accelerate innovation and create a resilient and diversified economy that benefits Qatar and its international partners.

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) oversees investment promotion activities under the Invest Qatar brand and acts as the country's umbrella organization for FDI attraction. Through its close coordination with Qatari licensing platforms, it helps businesses advance their ambitions and achieve long-term success by delivering the support, advice, and expertise needed.

IPA Qatar's goal is to showcase Qatar as an exceptional investment destination, connecting international investors to business opportunities, while bringing progress to the country's economic development and diversification goals across sectors and geographies JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organisation that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world.

Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

