MEED Magazine reported that Kuwait Oil Company and Kuwaiti Spitco Engineering Company brought oil and gas into the Jurassic Production Facility 4 (JPF-4), reports Al-Anba daily. The sources said that the introduction of oil and gas into the Jurassic facility took place on December 18, ahead of the date specified in the contracted schedule, and this step represents a milestone in Kuwait Oil Company’s strategy to enhance the production of free gas and light. oil from the Jurassic oil and gas reservoirs in the country. Spitco owns and operates the third Jurassic production facility already operational, in addition to the 4th facility currently in operation.



The Kuwait Oil Company awarded the main contract worth $398 million for the Jurassic Production Facility No. 4 project to the Kuwaiti company Spitco in December 2021, while the Chinese company Jeera won a contract worth $426 million for Project 5 in the same month. Facility 4 is being developed near the Sabriya field in northern Kuwait, while the second Facility 5 is located less than 10 kilometers east of the first facility.



The magazine said that both facilities will test, process, and handle wet and sour hydrocarbon well fluids from several oil and gas fields. These formations include Al- Rawdatain, Al-Sabriya, Northwestern Al-Rawdatain, Umm Naqa, Dhabi, Bahra, Marrat, Najma Sargelo, and other formations in the Jurassic fields. Both projects are onshore surface production facilities and are being implemented on a build, own and operate (BOO) basis by the contractor implementing them.

