Intellias is poised to showcase its expertise in eMobility, fleet management, transport operations and connected mobility by presenting the ‘Smart Charging Portable Kit’ at ITS World Congress 2024 in Dubai from September 16 to 20.

Through its exhibit, the company seeks to offer visitors a first-hand experience of its comprehensive solution accelerator designed to address the most pressing challenges in the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector, showcasing its expertise in software engineering and integration at any level of complexity.

The UAE EV charging infrastructure market size is valued at around $360.37 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14.28% between 2024 and 2030.

Charging infrastructure

This substantial market growth can be attributed to the increased investments by the UAE government to deploy charging infrastructure across the nation and foster EV adoption to accelerate the transition towards sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions. Intellias’ effort to showcase its innovative charging solution in the UAE comes in alignment with the country’s vision.

The Smart Charging Portable Kit is an all-in-one solution accelerator designed to address key challenges such as interoperability, standardization, and scalability in the rapidly evolving EV charging landscape. Built on open-source platforms such as LF Energy Everest, and leveraging open protocols such as the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) and Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI).

Intellias demo enables seamless integration and communication across diverse EV charging networks. Through the kit, the company aims to bridge gaps in the rapidly evolving ecosystem by enhancing interoperability and standardization, crucial for a scalable and sustainable EV infrastructure.

Furthermore, the kit addresses critical pain points for EV drivers, including fragmented payment systems and a lack of reliable information on station availability, wait times and pricing. By simplifying payment integration and providing comprehensive data, our services enhance the overall charging experience for clients, further boosting the reliability of EV charging infrastructure and encouraging broader adoption among drivers, fleets and mobility service providers.

Innovating the eMobility sector

Michaela Paul, Head of Transportation at Intellias, said: “Through our participation and product showcase at the ITS World Congress 2024, we seek to highlight our potential in innovating the eMobility sector with robust solutions and provide a hands-on experience with our accelerators.

“Our Smart Charging Portable Kit is designed to expedite the development process and enable the rapid deployment of next-generation EV charging solutions. We look forward to sharing our vision and expertise with attendees from the Middle East and across the globe.”

The Smart Charging Portable Kit is the result of Intellias’ extensive experience and collaboration with global clients. It provides charging point operators, eMobility solution providers and EV fleet owners with precise management tools for charging sessions, seamless integration with charging stations and optimised route planning for fleets.

The cutting-edge kit is a testament to Intellias’ commitment to driving innovation in the mobility ecosystem and supporting global players in navigating the challenges of a connected and sustainable future.

ITS World Congress 2024, organised by ERTICO and hosted by RTA, is expected to convene professionals from mobility, technology and policy sectors to explore trends in smart mobility. During the event, attendees can visit Intellias at booth H6-H6 for a firsthand experience of the Smart Charging Portable Kit and discuss the future of mobility and evolving transportation landscape with industry experts.

