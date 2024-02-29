Indian minister holds talks with top Qatari officials to broaden bilateral partnership

India’s Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with Qatari and Indian businessmen during a luncheon meeting organised by the Indian Business and Professionals Council, Qatar.Vaishnaw paid the official visit to Qatar on the invitation of Qatar’s Minister for Communication and Information Technology, HE Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai for participation in Web Summit Qatar 2024.In Doha, Vaishnaw held discussion on ways to further expand India-Qatar partnership during his meetings with al-Mannai; HE the Minister for Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti; and Chairman of the Qatar Investment Authority and Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saoud al-Thani.At the Web Summit, Vaishnaw addressed an afternoon session and shared views on how growth in physical as well as digital public infrastructure supported by innovative use of technology in governance is bringing rapid transformation of Indian economy and society.He also addressed a community reception organised by the Indian embassy and community organisations and shared views on the foundational steps undertaken in India in recent years.This was the first visit of Vaishnaw to Qatar and came two weeks after the visit of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar.The visit gave an opportunity to both sides to exchange ideas on further broadening of India-Qatar partnership in various areas including in digital payments, 5G, start-ups, ports, railways and telecom infrastructure.