Muscat: The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in India has advised citizens intending to visit the Republic of India to obtain a visa that meets their purpose of travel, and warned of the fines applicable on exceeding the period of visit.

"The Embassy of Sultanate of Oman in New Delhi would like to alert citizens wishing to travel to the Republic of India of the importance of obtaining the appropriate visa according to the purpose of travel (tourist - medical - study), taking into account the duration of the visa and not exceeding the specified period, which is usually specified and printed on the entry stamp, as the internal laws in the Republic of India is clear and strict on this matter."

The Embassy added: “According to Indian laws, a traveler whose visa expires is prohibited from leaving India except after issuing an exit visa, which is a visa whose procedures may take a period of up to three days at a minimum, with a fee that may exceed OMR 100. This procedure also applies to those who obtain a visa that does not correspond to the actual purpose of their travel, such as traveling for treatment on a tourist visa.”

"Therefore, to avoid all these procedures, the Embassy asks citizens to be careful to obtain the appropriate visa and adhere to the period specified in the visa."