His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday met Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam and Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted the importance of continued co-ordination and integration between the executive and legislative authorities to serve Bahrain and its citizens, which contributes to achieving the kingdom’s comprehensive development goals under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad.

He emphasised that the complementary work between the executive and legislative authorities embodies the spirit of Team Bahrain, which reflects the advanced collaboration between both the authorities and supports various work streams.

He commended the efforts of the members of the legislative authority in advancing the legislative system, furthering co-operation with the executive authority, and supporting various initiatives and development plans to achieve further accomplishments benefiting all.

He affirmed that work is ongoing to develop government services, facilitate procedures, and modernise mechanisms in all sectors through initiatives that ensure the highest quality and efficiency of the services, highlighting that providing housing services to citizens is a priority.

He commended Team Bahrain’s role across various sectors, affirming that their efforts are a constant source of pride.

Mr Al Musallam and Mr Al Saleh expressed their gratitude for HRH Prince Salman’s commitment to supporting co-operation between the executive and legislative authorities, affirming the legislative authority’s role in supporting efforts that achieve the kingdom’s desired goals and aspirations for all.

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and a number of senior officials also attended the meeting.