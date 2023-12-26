Imdaad, a leading integrated facilities management company in the Middle East, has set up an innovative refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant within its material recovery facility, FARZ, located in the National Industries Park, Dubai.

The advanced RDF plant possesses the capacity to treat 300 tonnes of incombustible and unrecyclable waste and convert it into clean energy suitable for industrial use and manufacturing processes.

This will empower Imdaad and FARZ to divert a significant amount of municipal solid waste from landfills, aligning with the UAE’s larger environmental mission.

Established in 2020, FARZ can treat 1,200 tonnes of waste per day, of which 50% are reclaimed as recyclable valuables. However, the remaining waste refuse is directed to the landfill, said the statement from Imdaad.

With the establishment of the advanced RDF facility at FARZ, the remnants of the recycled waste can now be converted into clean energy to power various industries, it added.

On the significant project, Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer, said: "Setting up the RDF plant is a remarkable achievement and an important addition to our waste management capabilities. It empowers us to make a positive impact on the environment by reducing carbon emissions at a time when the world is grappling with the adverse effects of climate change."

"The launch of the plant is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and supporting the UAE’s mission to achieve a circular economy. At Imdaad, we strive to serve communities more efficiently and productively, and we will continue to invest and innovate relentlessly towards protecting the planet and making this world a better place to live in," he stated.

The clean energy generated can either be used to power the plant or easily be stored, transported, and supplied to power other industries, such as cement factories as an alternative to coal and other fossil fuels.

Through these efforts, Imdaad continues to solidify its position as technology-driven leader within the waste management sector, contributing to environmental protection and sustainable economic growth, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).