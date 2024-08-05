The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, announced the signing of a luxury hotel and boutique resort in Bahrain, both under its iconic Taj brand.

These greenfield projects mark a significant milestone as IHCL becomes the first Indian hospitality company to establish a presence in Bahrain, further cementing its footprint in the Middle East.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive of IHCL, stated: “We are pleased to announce two hotels in the island nation of Bahrain in line with our strategy of growing Taj’s presence in key gateway cities of the world. With a portfolio of seven hotels including four under development in the Middle East, these hotels will extend our presence in the Mena region.”

He added: “We are delighted to partner with Kingdom Projects to introduce the iconic Taj with its world – class hospitality, elevating Bahrain’s tourism landscape.”

Nestled amid picturesque surroundings, the Taj resort in Hamala will feature 251 luxurious rooms, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the laid-back serenity of the island. The resort will offer luxury offerings, including an all-day dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants, alongside a swimming pool and exclusive beach club.

Curated to create an atmosphere of relaxation and rejuvenation, the resort will additionally encompass wellness areas such as a state-of-the-art gym and tranquil spa. The resort’s 1,200 sq.mt banquet facilities will cater to grand events and celebrations, making it a key player in Bahrain’s emerging leisure sector.

The 200-room Taj hotel in Downtown Seef, strategically located in the heart of Bahrain’s bustling capital, is set to cater to the needs of business travellers and tourists alike.

Coupled with world-class wellness facilities including a modern gym, spa, and swimming pool, the hotel will provide guests with an endless variety of culinary experiences, ranging from all-day dining and specialty restaurants, to an exclusive pool bar.

The Downtown Seef hotel will additionally feature banquet areas tailored for meetings, corporate events, and weddings.