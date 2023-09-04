Under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, yesterday inaugurated Bahrain’s largest community-based co-working space at the heart of the kingdom in Seef Mall, Manama, in partnership with Seef Properties Company.

Shaikh Nasser praised the vital partnership between public and private sectors, which aims to launch targeted initiatives that contribute to enhancing youth innovations and encouraging them to activate their talent to embark on their pioneering journeys. “A prominent example of this is HQ,” he said.

Hope Fund president Aymen Tawfiq expressed his appreciation for Shaikh Nasser’s directives and support which led to this achievement.

“Through ‘HQ’, Hope is keen to support Bahraini youth, under Shaikh Nasser’s leadership and supervision, create new initiatives to realise their ambitions and empower them to become innovators and leaders,” he said.

The opening of HQ is part of Hope Ventures’ efforts to facilitate opportunities for qualified entrepreneurs, as the space represents the actual infrastructure that brings together entrepreneurs and different sizes of companies from various sectors and from many countries in one place.

It will also enable them to exchange knowledge, explore aspects of co-operation and encourage flow across borders for high-quality talent.

Being the largest co-working space in Bahrain, HQ boasts a total area of 1,085sqm, with a wide range of work solutions catering to different requirements, including facilities such as meeting rooms and event space covering 200sqm.

Hope Ventures also unveiled another of its subsidiaries, ‘Ink-Corporate’, which is a shared services solution that provides specialised and diversified commercial services ranging from accounting and account management to marketing, communication and even legal services.

It comes as part of Hope Fund’s firm commitment to providing entrepreneurs with the tools and resources to start and scale their ventures, giving HQ tenants the advantage of both space and a comprehensive set of tools to thrive.