Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) is expanding its Corp Hotels brand in Saudi Arabia, capitalising on the growing demand for hotels that cater to both business efficiency and leisure comfort.

This expansion is driven by Saudi Arabia's increasing global significance as a business and investment destination, bolstered by corporate travel and tourism, particularly in Makkah.

Corp Hotels address this need by offering smart meeting facilities paired with wellness amenities and diverse dining options.

Notable properties include Corp Hotel Al Khobar, which serves executives in the Eastern Province, and Corp Makkah Hotel, which supports a blend of spiritual and business visitors near Al-Masjid Al-Haram, highlighting HMH's commitment to accommodating diverse guest requirements while honouring cultural traditions.

“Saudi Arabia is at the heart of one of the world’s most exciting growth stories, and hospitality is central to this momentum,” said Haytham, COO of HMH. “Through Corp Hotels, we are creating spaces where productivity and relaxation come together. Today’s travellers want more than convenience—they want meaningful experiences, comfort, and balance. Our Business Leisure model is built to deliver exactly that.”

