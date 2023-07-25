The Ministry of Communications (MoC) is working to modernize the country’s telephone network by replacing copper with fiber cables to develop the terrestrial communications network and benefit from the services it will provide, reports Al-Rai daily. The daily visited the maintenance department of the landline telephone network in the Keifan division and met with one of the officials Fahd Al-Mutairi, who confirmed that the ministry is working hard to implement the second phase of the optical fiber project which aims to connect 34 areas in Kuwait to provide high speed internet and communications system, according to a specific timetable and within the ministry’s plan to develop the landline telephone network.

Al-Mutairi explained one of the objectives of the project is to improve the quality of telephone and Internet services and increase the speed, in addition to the possibility of adding modern services that are offered for the first time, such as high-definition digital television broadcasting and the transmission of information, audio and video to subscribers at speeds of up to 70 megabytes. He pointed to the importance of citizens and residents cooperating with the work team during the inspection of homes and buildings and collecting information, and helping to overcome all obstacles that affect the performance of the work team’s tasks, in order to avoid interruption of telephone and Internet services during the installation process.

