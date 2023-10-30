Ahead of the second regular session of the 17th legislative term on October 31, citizens are looking forward with high hopes for cooperation between the government and parliament to build a bright future for the country. In an indication of positive discourse between the executive and legislative authorities, the cabinet had expressed gratitude recently to the Kuwaiti leadership and the National Assembly for their support of the government's efforts to drive the country's development plans forward. The cabinet also commended the efforts of the government-parliament coordination committee, an entity, which contributed to boosting coordination between those particular branches of the state.

On its part, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had directed government entities to rapidly finish infrastructural constructions at housing projects in Al-Mutla and Sabah Al-Ahmad areas in coordination with supervising efforts of the government-parliament committee. The National Assembly had scheduled October 15 as the date for an extensive MPs meeting to draw a map for the upcoming session of parliament on October 31, highlighting in the process the joint priorities with the government as a nucleus of upcoming cooperation.

The upcoming session would feature a number of prominent issues and laws centering on the state's strategic reserve, further benefits for retirees, amending the election laws, real estate financing, and more. The government had submitted its list of parliamentary priorities, which includes laws concerning traffic, residents' visas, developing the northern region of Kuwait, real estate funding and mortgage, taxes on companies, and other prominent issues. He indicated that the state's Budget 2023-24 was approved during this period, which would contribute to the development of the country. Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun affirmed that the first regular session of the 17th Legislative term had produced several laws in line with the people's desires for development namely in the housing sector, National Assembly election laws, health insurance and providing more benefits for housewives.

He revealed that the MPs had presented 313 draft laws during the first regular session as well as 276 proposals, adding that the number of inquiries by MPs to the government had reached 514 while parliamentary reports amount to seven. Speaker Al-Saadoun noted that investigations by parliament reached three during this period, while requests for discussions amount to four, complaints and petitions were at 95, and one lifting of immunity request. (end) nma.gta

