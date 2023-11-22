Social media
HIA collaborates with Cisco for digital transformation: Qatar

Active in Qatar since 2019, the CDA programme taps into the power of private and public partnerships across a variety of sectors

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 22, 2023
Hamad International Airport (HIA) has announced its collaboration with Cisco to advance its digital transformation agenda, revolutionise its world-class operations, enhance customer experience, and leverage innovative technologies within the aviation industry.
This collaboration is based on a signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Qatar Airways Group and Cisco, a global networking, collaboration, and cybersecurity leader, a statement from HIA said yesterday.
The partnership is set to explore synergies that align with HIA’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies. The MoU also aims to develop a technology roadmap that will redefine the airport’s customer interactions, elevate safety and security measures, optimize communication channels, and enhance operational efficiency.
Commenting on the collaboration, Suhail Kamil Kadri, senior vice-president of technology and innovation, HIA, said: “This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision to set new industry benchmarks through digital innovation. At HIA, we aim to unlock unique value for our passengers, employees, and stakeholders – propelling both our facility and the entire industry to even greater heights.”
The collaboration is part of Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme, a strategic partnership with governments worldwide to accelerate their national digitalisation agendas and create new value for countries, businesses, and citizens.
Active in Qatar since 2019, the CDA programme taps into the power of private and public partnerships across a variety of sectors, including national infrastructure, education, and smart businesses and communities, to help address national challenges with innovative digital solutions.
Hasan Khan, general manager, Cisco Qatar commented: “We are pleased to work with HIA to enable its digital ecosystem and pave the way to vast potential thanks to the power of transformative technologies.
Cisco’s deep industry expertise will allow us to address the airport’s strategic priorities, as it continues to grow and introduce new services to effectively transform the passenger experience.”
