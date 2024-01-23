Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli army's northern command centre Tuesday in response to "recent assassinations and repeated attacks on civilians" in Lebanon and Syria.

It said it had launched a "large number" of missiles at the Mount Meron base in its second such attack since Palestinian militant group Hamas's unprecedented October 7 assault on Israel sparked war in Gaza.

Its first on January 6 came in response to killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri in a strike in Beirut widely blamed on Israel.