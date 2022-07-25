Due to the heavy thunderstorms that are likely to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday, which may range in intensity in some areas from 20 to 100 millimeters, the Civil Aviation Authority calls on everyone to take precaution and caution during rain thunderstorms, rain, not crossing valleys, avoiding low places, and not venturing into the sea.

Tuesday

Clouds will flow over most of the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with chances of rain of varying intensity over the southern governorates - Al Sharqiyah, North al Sharqiyah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah and South al Batinah, then gradually extend to include the governorates of North Al Batinah and Musandam, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.

Wednesday

Clouds will continue to flow over most of the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with chances of heavy rains concentrating on

The governorates of Muscat, South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah, and Musandam, and the chances of rain extending to the mountainous areas of the governorates - South Sharqiyah, North Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Buraimi.

Expected impact for Tuesday and Wednesday (26-27 July 2022):

High amounts of rain of varying intensity, ranging from 20 to 100 millimeters, lead to the flow of valleys, and reefs, some of which are sweeping, leading to pools of water in low places.

Gusting winds with speeds ranging from 20 to 40 knots (40-80 km/h) may lead to the volatilization of unstable materials.

Decrease in horizontal visibility to less than 500 meters during heavy rain.

The sea will be rough on most of the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman and reach a maximum height of four meters.

Observer Web Team