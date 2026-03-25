ABU DHABI - The UAE is experiencing unstable weather conditions until 28th March, accompanied by heavy rainfall occurring in successive waves.

The rain initially began over the western regions and islands, then extended to coastal areas including Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Ras Al Khaimah, before reaching the northern and eastern inland areas as well as Al Ain.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Centre of Meteorology stated that satellite images and weather radar data indicate the presence of various cloud formations over the country. These began over the western areas during today's early morning hours and extended to the Al Dhafra region in the morning, including convective clouds associated with heavy rainfall.

Cloud movement is expected to continue toward Abu Dhabi, then Dubai, the northern regions, Al Ain, and later the eastern areas, including Fujairah.

On Thursday, the impact of the low-pressure system is expected to weaken relatively, with continued chances of light to moderate rainfall, mainly over the islands and some northern areas at intervals.

From Thursday evening until Friday, the country will experience the final wave of the weather condition, as the low-pressure system deepens in the atmosphere.

This wave will begin Thursday evening over the western regions, moving gradually towards Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi during the late night and early Friday hours, before extending on Friday to the northern regions, Al Ain and eastern areas. It will be accompanied by heavy rainfall, lightning, thunder and possible hail in some limited areas, with cloud cover gradually decreasing at night.

On Saturday, cloud cover will decrease across the country, with northwesterly winds becoming active to strong at times, especially over the sea, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, moderate to active and at times strong, especially with convective clouds, causing blowing dust and sand and reduced horizontal visibility.

Sea conditions will be rough, particularly with cloud activity, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.