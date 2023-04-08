JEDDAH — Moderate to heavy rain, sandstorm, and snowfall are expected to experience in most regions of Saudi Arabia from Sunday until the end of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the forecast of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).



The spring thunderstorms, accompanied by dust storms, torrents, and snowfall, will be heavy from Monday to Thursday, in the regions of Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Hail.



The NCM said in a statement that moderate to heavy rains will witness in the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Makkah, Najran, and Madinah on Sunday and Monday as well as on Wednesday and Thursday.



Moderate to heavy thunderstorms will experience in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jouf and the Northern Borders region from Monday to Wednesday. The center stated that light to moderate thunderstorms, accompanied by sandstorm, is expected in the Eastern Province from Monday to Thursday, and in the regions of Makkah, Tabuk and Madinah on Sunday and Monday, as well as on Wednesday.



Preliminary forecasts indicate that chances of rain will continue in most regions until the middle of next week. The NCM urged the public to follow up on its website and social media accounts to obtain more information about the expected weather situation and the regions affected by it. It also called on them to strictly comply with the instructions issued by the competent authorities.

