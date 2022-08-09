Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) signed today (Tuesday) two agreements with Oman Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Development Foundation (ODF) at the Ministry’s Headquarters to finance health projects.

Ministry of Health said: The first agreement stipulates funding the purchase of an ultrasound for radiology department in Sinaw Hospital that reflects MOH keenness in partnership with Oman LNG Development Foundation to promote the health services delivered in Sinaw hospital.

The second agreement funds the training program of infection and sterilization personnel according to international standards of competence. The program is the first-of-its-kind in this field between the two parties that strives to qualify staff to complete international accreditation exams in infection prevention and control as well in the sterilization of medical and surgical instruments.

