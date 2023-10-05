Muscat: Registration will be opened for those wishing to perform Hajj ritual for the 1445 AH season from Monday, October 23, 2023, said the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA).

A statement issued online by Oman News Agency (ONA), said: "The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs opens registration for those wishing to perform the Hajj ritual from the Sultanate of Oman for the 1445 AH season, starting from Monday October 23, 2023 until Sunday, November 5, 2023, via the electronic registration system Pilgrims of the Sultanate- . "

